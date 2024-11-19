Readers Write: World Children’s Day, Boundary Waters, Uruguay, election coverage

As your paper has changed its name in an effort to engage the entire state of Minnesota, I find it amazing that your paper is doing that in lip service only. How many counties in Minnesota voted for Kamala Harris for president? If you aren’t sure, only nine out of 87! But you never even mention that 78 counties wanted nothing to do with her. In the last six months, your paper has run daily hit pieces against President-elect Donald Trump on the front page and zero stories pointing out the problems with Harris, Joe Biden and Tim Walz, their own lies, hidden facts, etc. Where is the story about Harris paying huge amounts of money for celebrity endorsements? Her spending millions of dollars on private flights in the last couple months alone, which are far worse for the climate than domestic flights, yet campaigning for climate change? Not a word from your paper. Yet you write about people who contribute to Republicans in an attempt to shame them. What happened to your paper’s journalistic integrity? Nationwide, confidence in journalism is at an all-time low, generally lower than 40% in every poll. And your editors can’t see past their bias and hatred that they are a big part of the problem! You don’t represent Minnesota, only a small portion of it. If you really wanted to be the “Minnesota” Star Tribune, then you would have many more conservative writers and stories in your paper, at least equal to the liberal stories you post. Minnesota is not just the Twin Cities metro and Duluth and other large cities. And until the Democratic Party starts to realize that, they will continue to face disappointing elections. The majority of Americans rejected your paper’s slant in this election.