For state’s best uncommitted boys basketball players, July recruiting period is key

Fireworks continued across the Twin Cities after July Fourth — this time in the form of hot shooting and highlight dunks on basketball courts.
Wayzata senior Nolen Anderson’s silky jumper and Fairbault senior Ryan Kreager’s rim-rattling slams stood out among the Division I prospects in Minnesota shaking off rust to prepare themselves for heavy traveling and impressing college scouts during the always-important July evaluation recruiting period.
The next few weeks are the most critical for seniors narrowing their lists before official visits and the early signing period this fall. Anderson and Kreager, two of the state’s best in the Class of 2026, have yet to commit but play in front of scouts with D1 Minnesota’s 17U team at this weekend’s Adidas 3SSB championships in Rock Hill, S.C. They advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals in the top division.
East Ridge’s Cedric Tomes (Gophers), Wayzata’s Christian Wiggins (Iowa State), Maple Grove’s Max Iversen (North Dakota State) and Jaidyn Coon (Creighton), a Storm Lake, Iowa native, are D1 Minnesota 17U players who have already made their college decisions.
“I have a great support staff with Iowa State,” Wiggins said. “It just allowed me to focus [this summer] on continuing to get better.”
“[I] can’t wait for more options to come and to see what I have before eventually making a decision,” Kreager said. “My offensive game has improved the most with my finishing and touch around the basket.”
Kreager, standing 6-10 and rated a four-star recruit, went from zero DI scholarship offers to a half dozen this AAU season, including Northern Iowa, Drake and Loyola-Chicago. He moved up on recruiting boards from relatively unknown to 247Sports’ No. 1 senior in the state after their updated rankings placed him at No. 114 nationally. He was also ranked No. 3 in the state by Prep Hoops.
Despite standing 6-7 and helping Wayzata win the state title in March, Anderson doesn’t show up in national recruiting rankings for the 2026 class, and there aren’t any stars next to his name on his recruiting profiles. He did, however, lead D1 Minnesota in scoring at the recent Prep Hoops Tune Up tournament in Shakopee, including 18 points on several three-pointers in a win against Howard Pulley’s 17U Nike EYBL team.