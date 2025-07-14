Greater Minnesota

Minnesota jury convicts man for role in deadly drive-by shooting that sent vehicle crashing into home

“The actions of Cham Oman and his accomplices are shocking and appalling,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 14, 2025 at 10:41PM
Mower County District Court (Mower County Court)

Jurors on Monday convicted a man whose role in a drive-by shooting in southern Minnesota left one person dead, two others wounded and sent the victims’ bullet-ridden vehicle crashing into a home.

Cham Obang Oman, 30, of Austin, Minn., was found guilty in Mower County District Court of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the gunfire in June 2023 that killed 25-year-old Gumdel Gilo of Austin and wounded two other people.

Oman drove the vehicle with co-defendants 20-year-old Jenup Stepen Chop and 25-year-old Manamany Omot Abella, both of Austin, as his passengers while Chop fired over 20 times at another vehicle. Chop also fired numerous rounds at a witness on a motorcycle, who pursued the vehicle containing Oman, Chop and Abella.

Before the shooting, Oman bought an extended magazine for Chop, who also was convicted of murder and sentenced on Feb. 28 to a term topping 37 years. Abella, of Stillwater, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender after the fact. His sentencing remains pending.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office prosecuted Oman, Chop, and Abella after a referral from the Mower County Attorney’s Office.

“The actions of Cham Oman and his accomplices are shocking and appalling, and my heart goes out to their victims,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement late Monday afternoon.

According to prosecutors:

Officers arrived at the scene of the crash and found Gilo behind the wheel and dead. Another man was sitting on the ground near a tree and suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper arm. A woman across the street was shot in the abdomen while in her vehicle. Two other people in the vehicle were not hit by gunfire and left the scene.

The woman said everyone in the vehicle just left Oman’s home in the 700 block of NW. 2nd Street and planed to follow him and Abella “to pick something up,” the charges read. She said Oman pulled up alongside, and he and Abella started shooting. She said she tried to take over steering for the dead driver but could not avoid the vehicle hitting the house.

A man on a motorcycle saw the vehicle hit the home and the SUV speed off. The motorcyclist started following the SUV, prompting gunfire to be directed at the motorcyclist from inside the SUV.

Abella’s criminal history in Minnesota also includes a weapons-possession conviction in August 2020 stemming from a drive-by shooting in Austin that resulted in no one being wounded.

Court records show previous convictions for Oman in Minnesota for assault with a weapon, theft, drug possession, disorderly conduct and fleeing police.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

News & Politics

Jury seated in Nicole Mitchell trial, testimony kicks off Tuesday

card image

The high-profile trial in Becker County is underway after Rep. Melissa Hortman’s assassination postponed it.

Greater Minnesota

Minnesota jury convicts man for role in deadly drive-by shooting that sent vehicle crashing into home

card image

Greater Minnesota

Prison for Moorhead man who left Buffalo Wild Wings drunk, killed other driver and dog in crash

card image