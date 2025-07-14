T. Mychael Rambo, Cowboy Killers and steel drummers perform for free — plus 6 more no-cost events

Each week, volunteers unpack the turtle mobile and close the main road so visitors from near and far can watch and select a turtle to race. Festivalgoers can also compete in the “YMCA” and/or chicken dance and Hula-Hoop contests. (1-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 13. Longville — Chamber of Commerce, 230 Cty. 11 NW., Longville. longville.com)