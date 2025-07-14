Things To Do

T. Mychael Rambo, Cowboy Killers and steel drummers perform for free — plus 6 more no-cost events

Also, check out Longville’s turtle races, a two-day music festival and outdoor jazz concerts.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 14, 2025 at 2:00PM
T. Mychael Rambo sings to the crowd at the start of the community meeting to discuss the future of George Floyd Square on March 28, 2024, at Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis, Minn. (Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1. Live at Lyndale Gardens

T. Mychael Rambo brings his rich and warm baritone/tenor range to the summer concert series with a few of his friends. (7 p.m. Wed. 6400 Lyndale Av. S., Richfield. illusiontheatre.org)

2. Longville Turtle Fest

Each week, volunteers unpack the turtle mobile and close the main road so visitors from near and far can watch and select a turtle to race. Festivalgoers can also compete in the “YMCA” and/or chicken dance and Hula-Hoop contests. (1-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 13. Longville — Chamber of Commerce, 230 Cty. 11 NW., Longville. longville.com)

3. Music in the Park

Feel the beach vibes from lively rhythms and a mix of tunes by the Pan-handlers Steel Drum Band. (5 p.m. Thu. Silver Lake Beach, 2601 19th Av. E., North St. Paul. northstpaul.org)

4. Jazz in July

Bring a chair or blanket for a jazz concert in the park. Brooklyn Big Band, John Penny and Good News Big Band will perform. There also will be lawn games and Tex-Mex fare from La Cocina food truck. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Av. N., Brooklyn Park. brooklynpark.org)

5. Minnesota Original Music Festival

The fest is packed with two days of performances, including ones by Kevin Gamble Trio, the Real Chuck NORAD, Dred I Dread and Umbrella Bed. (Noon-9:30 p.m. Sat.; 12:30-7:30 p.m. Sun. Minnesota Square Park, 1000 S. Minnesota Av., St. Peter. mnomf.org)

6. Cowboy Killers reunion

If you are craving some nostalgia, this is for you. The four-piece rock band reunite. (6:30 p.m. Sat. Heavy Rotation Brewing, 9801 Xenia Av. N., Brooklyn Park. heavyrotationbrewing.com)

7. Yoga Reflect series

Bring a mat for a meditative guided yoga session. Participants can create a calm mind through movement and breathing techniques. (8 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 30. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Av., Mpls. lakewoodcemetery.org)

8. Local vendor market

Shop local from clothing, craft and accessory vendors. Entertainment includes a DJ, live performances, a bouncy house and food trucks. (Noon-6 p.m. Sat. 4120 17th Av. S., Mpls. facebook.com)

9. Pilates for the People

Throw on the athletic gear, grab a mat and get ready for a workout to start your week off on a healthy note. (9:30 a.m. Sun. Honour Coffee, 451 Stinson Blvd. NE., Mpls. honourcoffeempls.com)

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

