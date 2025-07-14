News & Politics

Woman attacked by black bear in Wisconsin, hospitalized in Twin Cities with serious injuries

“Efforts to capture the bear are ongoing,” a DNR statement noted. “The goal is to euthanize the bear and assess its condition.”

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 14, 2025 at 1:05PM
A black bear stopped after crossing Big Bay Road on Madeline Island, the largest of the Apostle Islands in Wisconsin, on Monday, May 31, 2021. ]
A black bear on Madeline Island in Wisconsin. (Alex Kormann, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A black bear attack over the weekend in western Wisconsin sent a woman to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The incident occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday near the town of Comstock in Barron County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The victim, a 69-year-old woman whose identity has yet to be released, was able to call 911 despite her injuries and was soon taken by emergency responders to a hospital in nearby Cumberland.

“Due to the severity of the injuries, [the woman was] transferred to Regions Hospital in St. Paul,” a DNR statement read. “The extent of the injuries and condition is currently unknown.”

Personnel with various local, state and federal agencies “began looking for the bear, and at that time they located a cub in a tree indicating this involved a sow and cub,” the DNR statement continued.

The DNR says on its website that incidents of black bears attacking humans are “very rare” but do occur both in Wisconsin and across the country. No fatalities from encounters with wild black bears have occurred in recorded Wisconsin history.

“Black bears are generally secretive, not aggressive and tend to avoid humans as much as possible but bears are sometimes known to be aggressive if cubs are present and feel threatened,” the DNR’s website points out.

DNR wardens, U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services staff and a trained bear hound dog attempted to track the bear, but the search was unsuccessful, according to the DNR.

“Efforts to capture the bear are ongoing,” the DNR statement noted. “Several bear traps have been set, and a sheriff’s [deputy] is stationed at the scene. The goal is to euthanize the bear and assess its condition.”

The reason for the bear attacking the woman has yet to be determined, the DNR said.

The DNR offers various tips for people who encounter a bear while hiking, hunting or camping:

Never approach a bear, do not run, lie down or play dead, talk to the bear or start shouting if it doesn’t leave, raise your arms above your head and wave them to appear larger than you are, slowly back away and don’t turn your back on the bear, always leave an escape route for the bear, fight back if attacked.

Wisconsin is home to a thriving black bear population estimated at more than 24,000, according to the DNR. Its primary range is in the far northern third of the state, which includes Barron County.

Wisconsin hunters took 4,432 black bears during the 2024 season. This was 47.5% greater than the 2023 total of 3,005.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Three Twin Cities suburbs remain under boil water advisory

Golden Valley main water tower, photographed on 2/5/14. Golden Valley, Crystal and New Hope residents came within an hour of running out of tap water last summer when a storm knocked out water pump power and a major watermain exploded in Robbinsdale. We came within minutes of no water, said Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris. The narrowly escaped tri-city drought highlighted the lack of a water backup plan, an issue the three cities had discussed for at least five years. Last month, a $4 million ba

New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley residents advised to use bottled or boiled tap water amid a disruption in service.

Nation

Suspect kills 2 women in Kentucky church after shooting state trooper, police say

News & Politics

Woman attacked by black bear in Wisconsin, hospitalized in Twin Cities with serious injuries

A black bear stopped after crossing Big Bay Road on Madeline Island, the largest of the Apostle Islands in Wisconsin, on Monday, May 31, 2021. ]