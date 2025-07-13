Readers Write: Replacing the national anthem, bike lanes, paying college athletes

•••
Mark Bradley’s opinion piece about our national anthem did an excellent job of making the case for replacing “The Star-Spangled Banner” with “America the Beautiful.” This is a good moment in our history to do it (“O say why should you even have to try to sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’?” Strib Voices, July 9).
Do you believe we need to make America great again? Do you believe America already is great? Either way, a vision of what great means for America is important. “America the Beautiful” speaks poetically about what has constituted the original vision of America. Its lyrics sing not just of its physical beauty but, more important, the beauty of the ideas embedded in our Constitution. The poetry helps us remember and unite us.
The anthem made official in 1931 does not sing of that. It focuses on the flag, not the Constitution and the ideals embedded in it. On battle. Rockets and bombs. On there being no refuge for the hireling and slave from terror and gloom. It’s set to an English tune intentioned comedically unsingable by drunks. None of these inspire a guiding vision of a good and great America.
Our political discourse seems focused on what’s wrong with America. We could use a national anthem that shines a light on what is right about America. “America the Beautiful” does that every time it is sung. It recalls our shared ideals to a singable tune. It’s uniting. It’s bipartisan. It sings our values to the world. It’s everything a national anthem should be.
Let’s tell our representatives in Washington it’s time to make it so.
Robert Sykes, Hopkins