Readers Write: Replacing the national anthem, bike lanes, paying college athletes

If we are to be fans of the automobile, at the very least let us also be fans of usage fees that cover the enormous public responsibility. Which is to say, let’s increase auto sales tax, tab fees and gas tax to cover the $275,000 deficit. Let’s also acknowledge this won’t speak to other troubles: air pollution, climate disturbance and micro particles from tires. A change like this would have aesthetic implications, as well. The city built around foot and bike traffic is more attractive and humane. Contrast, for example, the pedestrian delights of Paris with the bituminous nightmare of Las Vegas — or Boston vs. Phoenix, or San Francisco vs. Dallas. We have a choice to have Minneapolis “lean” toward the former. Let’s build non-auto infrastructure and have Minneapolis become even more beautiful.