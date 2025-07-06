Readers Write: Nature’s fireworks, bicycle infrastructure, Twin Cities Jazz Festival, U regents

•••
Lately, I’ve been giving a lot of thought to my environmental ethics and how we share our Earth with other living creatures. Can you just imagine what a mother bird in a nest of baby birds or other creatures that live near a July 4th fireworks display area might have been affected? There is some science online about how fireworks are extremely disruptive to birds and wildlife, though not enough to argue the issue. Please understand that my goal is not to advocate a ban on what some will argue is our patriotic right to celebrate future holidays as we always have. My hope is only to raise awareness and share a personal story:
It’s a few minutes past 10 p.m. on a July 4th and my 18-year-old daughter and I decide to hike up the ski hill at Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington. From the top of where the chairlift drops skiers and snowboarders in winter, there is a panoramic view of the Southdale area clear to the Mississippi River. We search in the darkness for the narrow trodden path through the long grass leading to the top. The night is muggy and still, perfect for the voracious mosquitos and gnats to swarm us despite the DEET that I slathered on before I left home. With my eyes trained on the horizon, I am thrilled to see the sky lit up with brilliant light explosions from the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, from Edina and Richfield, and from other communities south along the Mississippi River. I can feel the thump, bang and whistle from miles away.
Looking down to swat a biting bug on my leg, I notice that we are surrounded by thousands of fireflies creating their own private light show. It is a magical and spectacular sight! Quietly blinking in the night with a rhythm only lightning bugs can understand, they steal the show. Their natural light show reminds me that subtle and quiet displays of beauty can far surpass what we are taught to enjoy. We stand in awe of the power of nature and its resilience to continue its fight for survival despite awful odds.
Louise Segreto, Edina
The writer is a commissioner for Three Rivers Parks, representing District 4.
