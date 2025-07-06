Readers Write: Nature’s fireworks, bicycle infrastructure, Twin Cities Jazz Festival, U regents

It’s a few minutes past 10 p.m. on a July 4th and my 18-year-old daughter and I decide to hike up the ski hill at Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington. From the top of where the chairlift drops skiers and snowboarders in winter, there is a panoramic view of the Southdale area clear to the Mississippi River. We search in the darkness for the narrow trodden path through the long grass leading to the top. The night is muggy and still, perfect for the voracious mosquitos and gnats to swarm us despite the DEET that I slathered on before I left home. With my eyes trained on the horizon, I am thrilled to see the sky lit up with brilliant light explosions from the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, from Edina and Richfield, and from other communities south along the Mississippi River. I can feel the thump, bang and whistle from miles away.