Opinion | O say why should you even have to try to sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’?

• The poet: Bates was a writer, scholar and professor at Wellesley College. She was also a social activist interested in the struggles of women, workers, people of color, tenement residents, immigrants and poor people. She wrote her famous poem when she traveled from Massachusetts to Colorado to take a summer teaching job in Colorado Springs. Several of the sights on her trip inspired her, and they found their way into her poem, including the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago with its gleaming white buildings, the wheat fields of Kansas, and the majestic view from atop Pikes Peak. And by the way, not much of anything is named for Miss Bates.