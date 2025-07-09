Opinion | O say why should you even have to try to sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I enjoyed Rohan Preston’s article about the challenges singers face when performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” (“O say can you sing the national anthem?” July 4.) The wide vocal range can be a problem, and there is also precedent for singers forgetting the words — not quite as bad as Leslie Nielsen in “The Naked Gun,” but embarrassing nonetheless. I have long thought that we should consider replacing “The Star-Spangled Banner” with “America the Beautiful” as our national anthem.
The case against “The Star-Spangled Banner”
• The music: As Preston mentions, the tune of “The Star-Spangled Banner” is an octave and a fifth. Nobody can sing it comfortably. If you start too low, it’s too low for the sopranos and tenors. Start too high, and the altos and basses struggle. Many people know that the tune is not American: It’s an old English drinking song.
• The poet: Francis Scott Key (1779-1843) owned slaves. He freed some (and hired one back and paid him to supervise his remaining slaves). A lawyer, Key represented slaves seeking their freedom but also represented slave owners wanting their runaway slaves back. Key said slavery was wrong, but also expressed racist views. A whole lot of stuff is named after Key.
• The text: The first verse, the one we try to sing as our national anthem, was inspired by a battle, and was originally titled “The Defence of Fort McHenry.” It’s all about rockets and bombs. And some people might find it strange that our national anthem is a question. Others have objected that the third verse mentions slaves: “No refuge could save the hireling and slave/From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave.”
“The Star-Spangled Banner” has not always been our national anthem. It wasn’t made official until an act of Congress in 1931. My grandfather’s army record book from World War I included the words for “My Country, ’Tis of Thee” and not “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The case for “America the Beautiful”
• The music: The song we know and love is from an 1893 poem by Katharine Lee Bates (1859-1929) that was published in 1895 and was immediately popular. By 1900, at least 75 tunes had been written for the poem. (You can sing it to the tune of “Auld Lang Syne.”) The tune used today was written in 1882 for an old hymn called “O Mother Dear, Jerusalem” by church organist Samuel Ward (1848-1903). By 1910, Ward’s hymn tune was inseparably linked with Bates’s poem. The tune is just over an octave and is singable by nearly everyone.