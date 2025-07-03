How hard is it to sing the national anthem? Minnesota singers share tips.

It’s easy to mess up.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” will open many a celebration on July 4th. But as numerous social media videos show, the national anthem can be a trap for singers.
It requires a wide vocal range — 12 notes from low B flat to high F — and has a lot of melodic jumps.
Still, there’s room for singers to put their mark on it — think of the color and emotion that Whitney Houston, Fergie, Chris Stapleton, Marvin Gaye and, recently, Kristin Chenoweth have brought to the anthem, which was adopted officially in 1931. It comes from the first of four verses in Francis Scott Key’s poem, “Defence of Fort M’Henry.”
We asked Minnesotans who have sung the anthem, from an 11-year-old student to a 98-year-old blues legend, about the challenges and charms of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Laura Osnes
Who’s she: The Eagan High School grad and Broadway star was nominated for Tonys for playing the title characters in “Cinderella” and “Bonny & Clyde.”
About the anthem: Has sung it at Timberwolves, Wild and Minnesota Twins games in an Americana style with a touch of country. “That’s a very vulnerable experience — you’re very exposed and there’s no room for error, especially in front of tens of thousands of people."
Preparing for it: “This isn’t a song that you go around singing in the shower, so you practice and prepare. You also have to know what note you’re going to start on so you stay within your range.”