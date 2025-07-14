Greater Minnesota

Prison for Moorhead man who left Buffalo Wild Wings drunk, killed other driver and dog in crash

Christopher Pink “is seen on video stumbling through the restaurant, unable to keep his head up and dropping items on the floor,” the criminal complaint read.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 14, 2025 at 7:39PM
Clay County (Clay County)

A man received a term topping seven years for downing shots and stumbling about in a Moorhead restaurant, then driving drunk on the wrong side of a highway and causing a head-on crash that killed the other driver and her dog.

Christopher Thomas Pink, 28, was sentenced Monday in Clay County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision shortly before 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 north of Moorhead on Hwy. 75. Killed in the crash was Jennifer Elizabeth Watson, 43, of Ennis, Texas.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Pink is expected to serve the first 4½ years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Pink was traveling north in the southbound lane of Hwy. 75 in his pickup truck when he hit Watson as she drove her SUV south, the State Patrol said.

According to the criminal complaint:

A state trooper arrived at the crash scene, saw Pink and noticed a strong odor of alcohol. Pink was led to the trooper’s squad car for a medical evaluation.

The trooper went to the SUV and saw that Watson was dead. A dog in her vehicle was motionless. Police started driving the dog to a veterinary hospital in Fargo, but the animal died on the way.

Pink told the trooper he had consumed “zero” alcohol in the time leading up to the crash, the complaint quoted him as saying. He declined medical attention and refused to take a preliminary breath test to measure his degree of intoxication. Pink’s blood was taken for testing once he was at the jail, but he refused to sign and initial the test tubes.

Acting on a receipt found on Pink listing several alcoholic drinks, law enforcement reviewed video from Buffalo Wild Wings that showed him at the bar “consuming alcohol and taking shots,” the complaint noted. “At one point, [he] is seen on video stumbling through the restaurant, unable to keep his head up and dropping items on the floor.”

Pink’s criminal history in Minnesota includes a drunken-driving conviction in 2019, when he was caught driving in Moorhead with a blood alcohol content of 0.13%, more than 1½ times the legal limit in the state.

Across the border in North Dakota, Pink was convicted in 2020 and again in 2021 for reckless driving, according to that state’s court records. Related drunken-driving charges were dismissed.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Prison for Moorhead man who left Buffalo Wild Wings drunk, killed other driver and dog in crash

card image

Christopher Pink “is seen on video stumbling through the restaurant, unable to keep his head up and dropping items on the floor,” the criminal complaint read.

News & Politics

Jury selection underway in Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial

card image

News & Politics

Brooks: Blame Canada? Minnesota lawmakers pen stern letter about wildfire smoke

Staff headshot
Jennifer Brooks
card image