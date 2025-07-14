Music

Review: Summer Singers’ choir Sol offers a solid, versatile sound in ‘Fly Away, Bird!’

The choral program will be performed at Twin Cities area venues in July.

By Rob Hubbard

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
July 14, 2025 at 1:00PM
The Summer Singers' professional chamber choir, Sol, performing at the American Swedish Institute's Turnblad Mansion in summer 2024. (Summer Singers)

The Summer Singers have become both larger and smaller over the past couple of summers. Founded in 1986 as a small chamber choir, the group has since provided almost annual opportunities for members of some of the Twin Cities area’s multiple outstanding choirs to sing in summer.

As of last year, it’s now two ensembles, one smaller — a 22-voice professional chamber choir called Sol — and one larger: an amateur choir of 38 that can swell its ranks to 60.

On Thursday evening, Sol started its second season by wandering around the historic environs of the Turnblad Mansion at Minneapolis’ American Swedish Institute, serenading visitors with Renaissance madrigals and Fleetwood Mac, percussive Filipino choral music and 20th-century English fare.

Having followed them from room to room to courtyard during this promenading performance, I can tell you that this new chamber version of the group is clearly much more than an opportunity for some choral nerds to keep their voices sharp in the off-season. Sol has a solid sound, its vocal textures able to draw you in with subtlety before blowing your hair back with powerful fortissimos. And, as its repertoire suggests, it’s quite a versatile group.

Led by conductor Adam Reinwald — the leader of local choir Kantorei who’s still best remembered as a longtime member of the low-voice group Cantus — Sol has singers from such Twin Cities-based choirs as the Minnesota Chorale, the Minnesota Opera Chorus, the National Lutheran Choir and Singers in Accord. And, this summer, they’re devoting their concerts to the birds.

The repertoire of this year’s concerts is avian-centered, with all 17 songs on the program taking for their topic the traits or actions of particular breeds of bird, from the cuckoos of 19th-century English composer Robert Lucas Pearsall to the sparrows of Renaissance composer John Bartlet to the “Blackbird” of the Beatles. And it was all delivered with a fine blend of gravitas and breeziness, spirit and sweetness.

While the repertoire bounced between centuries, it was the songs stemming from (and clearly descended from) the Renaissance madrigal tradition that made the strongest impression. John Bennet’s brightly colored “For the Hearne and Duck” just about raised the roof at the highest point of the Turnblad Mansion, while Charles Villiers Stanford’s old-school tune, “Sweet Love for Me,” was the most ebullient music heard all evening.

Some solo opportunities also were seized with enthusiasm, particularly bass Simon Pick’s turn on a gorgeous version of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “The Turtle Dove” and Katherine Castille sonorously whistling during “Blackbird.”

While the program is largely English, three songs from the Philippines will add some more exotic harmonic flavors to the mix at the late July concerts, with Nilo Alcala’s “Papanok a Lakitan” giving a taste of the group’s precise and percussive way with the style on Thursday. It proved as buoyantly festive as Frederick Delius’ “Midsummer Song” and the group’s bouncy take on Pearsall’s “Summer is Y’ Coming In.”

They showed that this group has established impressive chemistry in relatively short order, and that they’re clearly your best local option for satisfying any choral cravings you may have this summer.

Rob Hubbard can be reached at wordhub@yahoo.com.

The Summer Singers ‘Fly Away, Bird!’

When and where: 2 p.m. Sun. (sensory-friendly family concert with Sol), American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av., Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. July 24, Vandalia Square, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. July 25, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 3920 N. Victoria St., Shoreview; 3 p.m. July 27, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4801 France Av. S., Mpls.

Tickets: Free, information at summersingers.org

about the writer

about the writer

Rob Hubbard

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Review: Summer Singers’ choir Sol offers a solid, versatile sound in ‘Fly Away, Bird!’

Rob Hubbard
card image

The choral program will be performed at Twin Cities area venues in July.

Culture

Demise of Palmer’s Bar reflects broader changes in Cedar-Riverside

card image

Music

Why are Paul McCartney and so many older singers coming to Minnesota this year?

Paul McCartney performs on day 2 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Indio, Calif.