Review: Summer Singers’ choir Sol offers a solid, versatile sound in ‘Fly Away, Bird!’

Having followed them from room to room to courtyard during this promenading performance, I can tell you that this new chamber version of the group is clearly much more than an opportunity for some choral nerds to keep their voices sharp in the off-season. Sol has a solid sound, its vocal textures able to draw you in with subtlety before blowing your hair back with powerful fortissimos. And, as its repertoire suggests, it’s quite a versatile group.