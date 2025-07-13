Road construction fatigue continues as MnDOT begins another new highway project

Road construction has been grating on a lot of people this summer. And just like the July weather, drivers are getting hot.
There are lane closures along Hwy. 13 and Interstate 35W in Burnsville, Interstate 494 in Bloomington, Hwy. 55 in Plymouth and, perhaps the biggest traffic-tangler of the season, Interstate 94 over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.
Now comes a two-year bridge repair and pavement rehab project on Interstate 394 that starts on Monday, July 14. The real effect of that work might not be felt for another two weeks when the E-ZPass lanes between downtown and Hwy. 100 close and about 5,000 vehicles a day are shifted into the general travel lanes.
At the same time, road work on the logical and parallel alternate for drivers seeking relief, Hwy. 55, will be down to one lane from Penn Avenue to Hwy. 100.
That is driving motorists like Erich Morris crazy.
“It seems that planning for how people will get from one point of town to another is not considered in the closure,” Morris wrote in a letter he sent to MnDOT and shared with the Drive. “I have seen motorists, who spend hours and days hung up in congestion, make irrational and unsafe choices due to lack of planning and detour design and access.”
The myriad cone zones have caught the attention of State Rep. Andrew Myers, R-Tonka Bay, who is asking the same question many of us are. Why are all these projects stacked on top of each other?
Myers, who is co-vice chair of the House Transportation Finance and Policy committee, said the I-94 lane closures have added about 20 minutes of gridlock traffic to his commute to and from the Capitol. And he expects the upcoming I-394 E-ZPass lane closure to increase that time substantially as motorists headed from I-394 to eastbound I-94 will be constricted to a single lane.