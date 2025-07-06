Twin Cities

Brace yourself: Construction begins next week on I-394 in Minneapolis

Parts of Hwy. 55, a logical alternate route, also will be under construction starting this month.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 6, 2025 at 7:13PM
Construction on I-394 between Hwy. 100 and I-94 will begin July 14. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

With road construction seemingly everywhere, driving on Twin Cities freeways this spring and summer has been unforgiving, and perhaps downright exasperating.

Well, buckle up, because as the tagline used in the Ginsu knife commercials from the 1970s said: “There is much much more.”

Next Monday, MnDOT begins a new bridge and pavement repair project on I-394 and I-94 on the west end of downtown, essentially creating a giant cone zone stretching from Dunwoody College to the University of Minnesota.

The $70 million endeavor overlaps with bridge work on I-94 that has traffic squeezed into two lanes across the Mississippi River and created big backups since May.

Motorists on I-394 will endure off-peak lane closures for the first two weeks until July 28, sort of a warm up to what’s to come, said Tim Nelson, director of construction for MnDOT’s Metro District.

That is when the reversible EZ Pass lanes on 394 between downtown and Hwy. 100 will shut down until October, putting an additional 5,000 vehicles a day in three general travel lanes in each direction that will remain open.

“Plan ahead, work earlier or later, work from home,” Nelson suggested about how to avoid additional motoring misery that has ensnared drivers on I-94 and I-494, Hwys. 10 in Ramsey, 61 in St. Paul and 52 in Inver Grove Heights, and numerous city and county roads in recent months.

As for using an alternate route, Hwy. 55 would normally work. Only that road too, will be under construction. MnDOT is repaving the highway and replacing a railroad bridge near Wirth Park that “is in really bad shape” and couldn’t be pushed off another year, Nelson said.

“We didn’t want to have to put load restrictions in place,” Nelson said of the project set to begin this month.

MnDOT’s isn’t tackling more projects than usual this season - 180 projects with a budget of about $1.1 billion. But, it may seem like construction is everywhere with so many projects concentrated in a small geographic area like along I-94.

“We started as late as we could [on 94/394] but there is only so much time in a construction season,” Nelson said. “Our goal is doing the work for people, not against them.”

Related Coverage

Twin Cities Suburbs

Major remake of Hwy. 55 intersection in Plymouth aims to improve bike, pedestrian and transit access

Twin Cities

Drivers feel the pinch as I-94 construction rattles commutes and spills traffic onto city streets

Crews will fix joints and put new decks on 34 bridges, all of which are nearly a half century old and showing their age, Nelson said. MnDOT hopes to give the bridges another 20 to 30 years of life and buy time to forge a long-term plan for dealing with the Lowry Hill Tunnel.

Next year, the agency will put westbound 394 traffic in the carpool lane for three months, then eastbound traffic as it completes the job in the fall of 2026.

The concurrent projects this year are part of a larger puzzle as MnDOT addresses wear and tear on old infrastructure. Once work on 394 and 94 are done, the agency will turn its attention to Hwy. 280, the Nicollet Avenue bridge over 94 and the University Avenue bridge over I-35W.

Ben Shardlow, chief of staff at the Minneapolis Downtown Council, said people may see the cones and construction as an inconvenience, but construction is necessary, he says and not a reason to stay away from downtown.

“Be aware of the project, have a plan and give yourself time to get there,” he said. “Downtown is open. People are finding their way, and you can, too.”

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities

See More

Twin Cities

Brace yourself: Construction begins next week on I-394 in Minneapolis

card image

Parts of Hwy. 55, a logical alternate route, also will be under construction starting this month.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Both drivers killed in western Wisconsin head-on crash are identified

card image

News & Politics

Minnesota Poll: TV is most popular source for news, but social media is rising

CCX Media's Dustin Cooper directed a live news broadcast on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.