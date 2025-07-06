Brace yourself: Construction begins next week on I-394 in Minneapolis

With road construction seemingly everywhere, driving on Twin Cities freeways this spring and summer has been unforgiving, and perhaps downright exasperating.
Well, buckle up, because as the tagline used in the Ginsu knife commercials from the 1970s said: “There is much much more.”
Next Monday, MnDOT begins a new bridge and pavement repair project on I-394 and I-94 on the west end of downtown, essentially creating a giant cone zone stretching from Dunwoody College to the University of Minnesota.
The $70 million endeavor overlaps with bridge work on I-94 that has traffic squeezed into two lanes across the Mississippi River and created big backups since May.
Motorists on I-394 will endure off-peak lane closures for the first two weeks until July 28, sort of a warm up to what’s to come, said Tim Nelson, director of construction for MnDOT’s Metro District.
That is when the reversible EZ Pass lanes on 394 between downtown and Hwy. 100 will shut down until October, putting an additional 5,000 vehicles a day in three general travel lanes in each direction that will remain open.
“Plan ahead, work earlier or later, work from home,” Nelson suggested about how to avoid additional motoring misery that has ensnared drivers on I-94 and I-494, Hwys. 10 in Ramsey, 61 in St. Paul and 52 in Inver Grove Heights, and numerous city and county roads in recent months.
As for using an alternate route, Hwy. 55 would normally work. Only that road too, will be under construction. MnDOT is repaving the highway and replacing a railroad bridge near Wirth Park that “is in really bad shape” and couldn’t be pushed off another year, Nelson said.