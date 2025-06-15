Twin Cities Suburbs

Major remake of Hwy. 55 intersection in Plymouth aims to improve bike, pedestrian and transit access

The highway will be closed Monday through the fall between Revere Lane and West Medicine Lake Drive.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 15, 2025 at 9:00PM
Easier and safer connections are ahead for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians as Plymouth remakes the intersection of County Road 73 and Hwy. 55 and the surrounding area. (City of Plymouth)

The intersection of Hwy. 55 and County Road 73 in the west metro suburb of Plymouth is hardly transportation friendly.

Several surrounding roads that wind around buildings, including a large transit center and park-and-ride, create odd connections for drivers trying to reach the mainline and often leads to traffic backups and presents other safety issues.

Bicyclists and pedestrians trying to cross Hwy. 55 to access businesses parks and a regional trail face their own set of hazards.

All of that is about to change.

Work begins Monday on the $25 million redo of the area that will realign County Road 73 on the south side of Hwy. 55, put roundabouts at two nearby intersections and add a bike and pedestrian tunnel under Hwy. 55 to create safer access to the Eagle Lake Regional Trail and new bus stops.

The Station 73 Transit and Regional Improvement Project (TRIP) also includes upgrades to the Station 73 transit center and sidewalks in the area.

“This generational investment at Hwy. 55 and County Road 73 will improve safety and mobility for everyone, drivers, bikers, pedestrians, and transit riders, while strengthening regional connectivity,” said Michael Thompson, Plymouth’s Public Works director.

For the rest of the summer, there will be pain, particularly for motorists who use Hwy. 55 to access nearby Interstate 494 and Hwy. 169 or commute all the way into downtown Minneapolis.

The highway will be closed between Revere Lane and West Medicine Lake Drive Monday through the fall, meaning drivers will detoured via I-494, Interstate 394 and Hwy. 169. Another alternate route is Old County Road 15.

“While this is a major closure, we’ve prioritized maintaining access for local businesses and residents throughout the project to ensure the community stays connected during construction,” Thompson said.

This year’s work includes the new trail underpass, installing new bus stops on Hwy. 55 near Station 73 and reconstructing a frontage road on the north side of the highway.

Next year, the city will straighten County Road 73 between Hwy. 55 and Sunset Trail, and build roundabouts at Zachary Lane and Sunset Trail and at South Shore Drive and 10th Avenue N.

Plymouth is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the Met Council, Hennepin County, and the Three Rivers Park District to carry out the project.

More road work on Hwy. 55

Plymouth isn’t the only place motorists using Hwy. 55 will see the dreaded “Road Work Ahead” signs.

Starting in July, MnDOT will resurface Hwy. 55 between Thomas Avenue in Minneapolis and Hwy. 100 in Golden Valley.

“Motorists can expect lane closures and other traffic impacts,” the agency warned.

(Minnesota Department of Transportation)

Besides laying new asphalt, crews also will make repairs to the bridge over the BNSF railroad which runs near Theodore Wirth Regional Park.

The work also will include putting in a new raised median at Dahlberg Drive to make left turns safer, a trail on the north side of Hwy. 55 between Shaper Road and Theodore Wirth Parkway and an alternative Luce Line trail route, MnDOT said.

The $7 million project is expected to last through October.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

News & Politics

Live: Dozens of officers and K-9s search woods near assassination suspect’s abandoned car

card image

Officials asked the public for help finding suspect Vance Boelter.

News & Politics

What we know so far about Minnesota lawmaker shootings

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Major remake of Hwy. 55 intersection in Plymouth aims to improve bike, pedestrian and transit access

card image