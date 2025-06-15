Major remake of Hwy. 55 intersection in Plymouth aims to improve bike, pedestrian and transit access

The intersection of Hwy. 55 and County Road 73 in the west metro suburb of Plymouth is hardly transportation friendly.
Several surrounding roads that wind around buildings, including a large transit center and park-and-ride, create odd connections for drivers trying to reach the mainline and often leads to traffic backups and presents other safety issues.
Bicyclists and pedestrians trying to cross Hwy. 55 to access businesses parks and a regional trail face their own set of hazards.
All of that is about to change.
Work begins Monday on the $25 million redo of the area that will realign County Road 73 on the south side of Hwy. 55, put roundabouts at two nearby intersections and add a bike and pedestrian tunnel under Hwy. 55 to create safer access to the Eagle Lake Regional Trail and new bus stops.
The Station 73 Transit and Regional Improvement Project (TRIP) also includes upgrades to the Station 73 transit center and sidewalks in the area.
“This generational investment at Hwy. 55 and County Road 73 will improve safety and mobility for everyone, drivers, bikers, pedestrians, and transit riders, while strengthening regional connectivity,” said Michael Thompson, Plymouth’s Public Works director.
For the rest of the summer, there will be pain, particularly for motorists who use Hwy. 55 to access nearby Interstate 494 and Hwy. 169 or commute all the way into downtown Minneapolis.