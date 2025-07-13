Twin Cities Suburbs

Three Twin Cities suburbs under boil water advisory

Residents in New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley should use bottled or boiled tap water amid a disruption in service.

By Eva Herscowitz

July 13, 2025 at 3:03PM
The Golden Valley water tower in 2014. Authorities are advising residents in New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley to boil water amid a temporary disruption in service. (Star Tribune file/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Authorities are advising residents in New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley to boil water amid a temporary disruption in service.

The issue, which New Hope reported on social media Sunday morning, stems from a malfunctioning valve in the Golden Valley water tower that occurred overnight.

As of 9 a.m., crews were working to restore water to the three cities. New Hope reported shortly after that staff had fixed the loss of water pressure and were waiting for sign-off from the Department of Health.

Residents should use bottled water, or boil tap water for drinking, cooking and brushing their teeth unless they have been notified that temporary water hookups have been successful. City staff will notify residents when the advisory has been lifted.

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

Three Twin Cities suburbs under boil water advisory

Residents in New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley should use bottled or boiled tap water amid a disruption in service.

