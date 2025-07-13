Three Twin Cities suburbs under boil water advisory

Authorities are advising residents in New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley to boil water amid a temporary disruption in service.
The issue, which New Hope reported on social media Sunday morning, stems from a malfunctioning valve in the Golden Valley water tower that occurred overnight.
As of 9 a.m., crews were working to restore water to the three cities. New Hope reported shortly after that staff had fixed the loss of water pressure and were waiting for sign-off from the Department of Health.
Residents should use bottled water, or boil tap water for drinking, cooking and brushing their teeth unless they have been notified that temporary water hookups have been successful. City staff will notify residents when the advisory has been lifted.