‘Dragged away after court’: Detention tactics at Minnesota immigration court hearings spark outcry

“These are members of our community that are being impacted,” Adan continued. “They came here for safety, for opportunity, to build dignified lives, and instead, they’re being snatched from the systems that promise them justice. At CAIR in Minnesota, we’ve walked with families who face this terror, and I want to name that — it is terror. We’ve seen fathers disappear from child custody hearings. We’ve seen mothers taken outside courtrooms while trying to secure protection orders.”