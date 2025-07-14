‘Dragged away after court’: Detention tactics at Minnesota immigration court hearings spark outcry

Immigrant rights organizers and community leaders gathered Monday to condemn what they called a disturbing trend: Plainclothes federal agents detaining immigrants immediately after their hearings at Minnesota’s immigration court — often without warning, and in front of their families.
At a press conference outside the Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling, members of the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) described a pattern of detentions carried out by individuals presumed to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.
The agents, they said, wear no uniforms, show no warrants, and often don’t identify themselves.
Liz Szanton, a court observer with MIRAC, recalled trying to escort one man out of the courthouse after his hearing when agents “descended on us, forcefully broke through our circle and pulled him away.”
“We asked them repeatedly if we could have one minute to speak with him about his rights,” she said. “They refused. They dragged him through a door into a locked back room.”
The practice is not unique to Minnesota. Across the country, similar arrests are occurring at federal immigration courts as President Donald Trump’s administration continues intensified efforts toward detention and deportation — often met with legal challenges.
Historically, ICE generally did not make arrests at locations like schools, hospitals, courthouses and churches. But during the first Trump administration, the agency adopted a policy explicitly allowing courthouse arrests of “specific, targeted aliens,” arguing that it was especially important in “sanctuary” jurisdictions where officials do not notify the agency before releasing immigrants facing deportation cases.
The Star Tribune contacted ICE and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review seeking comment on the practice.