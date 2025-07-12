Readers Write: New state flag, the ‘real’ America, aquatic invasives, Northstar

•••
After reading Kim Hyatt’s story on some Minnesota cities and counties choosing not to fly the new state flag, I have a question (“Detroit Lakes among cities refusing to fly new flag,” July 7). How would those city councils and counties feel about a city choosing not to fly the U.S. flag because the city disagrees with Trump administration policies? (Minneapolis, Portland and San Francisco come to mind.)
I do not particularly like the looks of the new flag, but you fly the flag because we live in Minnesota, just like you fly the U.S. flag because we live in the United States. I served 20 years on the Detroit Lakes City Council and was proud that we as a council prioritized public health, safety and infrastructure and not woke partisan issues. I’m very disappointed and embarrassed that the city is not flying the Minnesota flag.
If it’s “woke” to change the name of Lake Calhoun, it’s also woke to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico. It appears rural Minnesota cities are actually aligning themselves on a woke issue. It seems everything has become a red or blue issue and those of us in the middle are getting ignored by extremists on both sides. I for one would appreciate consistent, commonsense policies that concentrate on things that improve our lives, not partisan social issues.
Bruce Imholte, Nisswa, Minn.
AMERICANA
I’m as real as the next guy
Headlines matter.
I don’t think Star Tribune columnists write their own headlines, but someone at the Star Tribune owes readers an apology for “Hit the road to see the real U.S.” and the jump headline “Nothing like a road trip to see the real America,” heading Karen Tolkkinen’s July 6 column. It may surprise the headline writer to know this, but north Minneapolis and east St. Paul are just as real as southeastern Oregon and Salt Lake City, and their residents just as American.