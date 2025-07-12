Readers Write: New state flag, the ‘real’ America, aquatic invasives, Northstar

In the July 6 Strib Voices piece by Robin Washington, in his reverse psychology attempt to get the Metropolitan Council to reconsider closing the Northstar Rail, he cited how other rail services across the country provided “discounts” and “free fares” to boost ridership (“The Northstar sputter: How not to run a railroad”). So apparently one need only consider how many people ride the train and not how much it costs to operate the train to define success. I’m afraid that’s not how it works in the real world (insert analogy here). Plus, his referenced $116 subsidy per rider seems a little light. In 2021 the subsidy was $173 per rider, and that was each way, but let’s stick with the $116 subsidy. If a person rides the train both to and from work that means their subsidy is $232 per day! If that same individual then took the train to work and back 40 weeks out of the year, five days a week, they were subsidized $46,400 per year.