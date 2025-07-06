Opinion: The Northstar sputter: How not to run a railroad

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
ABOARD NORTHSTAR COMMUTER RAIL, Big Lake to Target Field — With the pandemic causing the worst drop in ridership of any commuter rail operation nationwide and an unsustainable $116 subsidy per rider, the Northstar Line is a failure. The state has no choice but to shutter the service.
That’s the conclusion of Metro Transit, which operates the line and announced its impending closure at a date yet to be determined.
I have written about transportation systems around the country and am enthusiastic about trains and public transit in general. It may be in my blood; I grew up across from the L in Chicago and took my first solo ride at 5 years old. (My mother fully endorsed it, but that was a different time.)
Yet I was resigned to accept the Northstar decision in the face of what looked like insurmountable challenges, including its budget-busting subsidy.
But then I read a May 2025 report from the federal Government Accountability Office, detailing identical challenges affecting commuter rail systems nationwide. It also described what those transit agencies did in response. Though most ridership in most systems remains below pre-pandemic numbers, a handful are thriving — even exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
What did they do to achieve it? There are a host of measures, most notably increasing the frequency of service, including adding train runs beyond traditional commuting times in response to new work-from-home realities. Some systems offered discounts and even temporary free fares to get passengers back on board. The data show these incentives work.