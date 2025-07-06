Opinion: The Northstar sputter: How not to run a railroad

So what exactly is Metro Transit’s plan? The agency is not saying, except that a decision to discontinue the line has been made and buses will replace the service. Some unused cars may be leased to other systems. But beyond that, there is no timetable and there are no details. Nor is there comment on costs associated with not running the line — such as who will pay for police to patrol the unused stations, which are possible magnets for unhoused people. It’s doubtful that the BNSF freight railroad, which owns the track, would be interested in picking up the tab.