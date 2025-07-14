Readers Write: GOP letter to Canada on wildfire management, the new Minnesota flag

The recent letter by congressmen from Minnesota and Wisconsin added evidence that we’re disliked. Their letter to the Canadian ambassador implicitly blames Canadians for border-crossing wildfire smoke. That’s appalling for a few reasons. First, extinguishing any except the tiniest wildfires is almost impossible. Additionally, they completely ignored that the wildfires burning our forests exist because of drought conditions caused by climate change and because of the lightning that ignited the vast majority of them. They also conveniently ignored the fact the U.S. produces substantially more of the greenhouse gases that cause climate change than almost all other countries. It seems more rational to blame American politicians and their policies for our wildfires and the smoke you’re having to endure.