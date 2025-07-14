Readers Write: GOP letter to Canada on wildfire management, the new Minnesota flag

The recent letter by congressmen from Minnesota and Wisconsin added evidence that we’re disliked. Their letter to the Canadian ambassador implicitly blames Canadians for border-crossing wildfire smoke. That’s appalling for a few reasons. First, extinguishing any except the tiniest wildfires is almost impossible. Additionally, they completely ignored that the wildfires burning our forests exist because of drought conditions caused by climate change and because of the lightning that ignited the vast majority of them. They also conveniently ignored the fact the U.S. produces substantially more of the greenhouse gases that cause climate change than almost all other countries. It seems more rational to blame American politicians and their policies for our wildfires and the smoke you’re having to endure.
If most Americans do dislike Canada, I anticipate your representatives’ unjustified behavior won’t change. If that dislike isn’t real, I can at least hope Americans will stop electing politicians who treat neighbors, friends and the climate so badly.
Calvin Brown, Rural Municipality of St. Andrews, Manitoba, Canada
Republican members of Congress from Minnesota and Wisconsin are grossly misguided in blaming Canadians for the recent wildfire smoke blanketing Minnesota and Wisconsin. The real cause is climate change. Higher temperatures combined with reduced snowpack have contributed to more combustible fuels and a longer fire season, dramatically increasing the extent of Canadian wildfires. For example, in 2023, the area burned in Canada was seven times the long-term average and set records in multiple Canadian provinces and territories. Suggesting that better forest management could effectively counter these effects of climate change is ludicrous. Most of Canada’s wildfires occur in remote areas of the vast boreal forest, far from firefighting infrastructure. Ironically, these same lawmakers voted for the president’s Big Beautiful Bill, which rolls back Biden-area tax incentives for green energy aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels that are causing climate change.
Since 1750, the United States has contributed about 24% of the cumulative CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and industry, while Canada has contributed about 2%. These lawmakers should be taking real actions to solve the problems of climate change and Canadian wildfire smoke here at home.