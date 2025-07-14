Brehm: Minnesota’s new flag is ugly and divisive. It deserves another do-over.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
One of my favorite places on the planet is Crosslake, Minn., where my family has had a summer cabin for nearly 40 years. It’s a beautiful and peaceful place where not a whole lot changes. These days, that includes the state flags area residents there fly.
Despite the fact the DFL trifecta — with control of the House, Senate and governor’s office — changed Minnesota’s official banner and seal last year, it’s hard to find any evidence of that anywhere in Crow Wing County. The 1957 version lives very much on in the Brainerd Lakes area, including at the end of the Brehm family’s dock. And, as this newspaper has reported, such is the case in many parts of greater Minnesota.
This is a problem. There seems to be growing agreement that the divisiveness of recent years needs to fade, and that Minnesotans must come together more. But how can we begin to do that when even our state ensign is a source of controversy and a symbol of partisanship?
A flag is more than just cloth and pigment and should be a basis of unity and honor. Like the beautiful State Capitol in St. Paul, our state flag should transcend politics and be a symbol that conservative and liberal Minnesotans alike hold up with pride.
So how did we become a house divided between two flags? A consensus had been gathering in recent years that the state flag and seal should change. The mid-20th century version, some said, was both boring and culturally insensitive.
I myself was open to doing better stylistically; change isn’t always a bad thing. Both Mississippi and Utah recently redesigned their flags beautifully, and I was excited at the prospect of the North Star State following suit.