Brooks: Blame Canada? Minnesota lawmakers pen stern letter about wildfire smoke

The smoke was terrible. Over the weekend, it blew in yellow and orange, coiling around cities and towns and playgrounds. Any attempt at summer fun – a splash in the pool, a walk in the woods, a backyard barbecue – left Minnesotans with stinging eyes and lungfuls of air that tasted like old pennies. If you kept your windows open at night, you woke with a headache from whatever was burning hundreds of miles to your north.