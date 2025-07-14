Brooks: Blame Canada? Minnesota lawmakers pen stern letter about wildfire smoke

Their neighbor’s house was on fire. They complained about the smoke.
The smoke was terrible. Over the weekend, it blew in yellow and orange, coiling around cities and towns and playgrounds. Any attempt at summer fun – a splash in the pool, a walk in the woods, a backyard barbecue – left Minnesotans with stinging eyes and lungfuls of air that tasted like old pennies. If you kept your windows open at night, you woke with a headache from whatever was burning hundreds of miles to your north.
Canada was burning and Minnesota was choking. Someone ought to do something about it. Last week, ahead of the latest air quality alert, half of Minnesota’s congressional delegation took action. They signed on to a sternly worded letter to Canada about the smoke that was ruining the summer fun.
“In our neck of the woods, summer months are the best time of the year to spend time outdoors recreating, enjoying time with the family, and creating new memories, but this wildfire smoke makes it difficult to do all those things,” Minnesota’s Republican congressional delegation wrote in a letter to the Canadian ambassador last week.
As U.S. Reps. Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach, Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer noted, wildfires have become more frequent and ferocious and smoke-filled air has become an unwelcome, unwholesome feature of Minnesota summers.
In the letter, cosigned by two Wisconsin Republicans, they blamed Canada for “a lack of active forest management.” They blamed arsonists. They blamed everything but climate change.
The smoke is terrible. The fires are worse. The letter found Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew working to evacuate thousands of people – entire communities – from their homes ahead of the wildfires that have burned millions of acres of his province already.
Most people, the premier noted, respond to a disaster by sending help, not the congressional equivalent a one-star Yelp review. Firefighters have flooded into Manitoba to help battle the blaze – including 21 firefighters from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.