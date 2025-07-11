Outdoors

Forecasters say smoke will bring unhealthy air to all of Minnesota this weekend

Due to heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires, air quality is expected to reach levels unhealthy for everyone in most of Minnesota.

By Kinnia Cheuk

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 11, 2025 at 9:51PM
A sign warns motorists of air quality to southbound traffic on Interstate 35W in Burnsville, Minn., on June 3, 2025. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Smoke from Canadian wildfires triggered a statewide warning Friday about unhealthy air that will run through Monday morning.

Smoke arrived in northwest Minnesota Friday morning and was moving east in the afternoon, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reported. Air quality is expected to worsen across northeast Minnesota Friday evening.

Visibility on Friday dropped from 10 miles to 1.5 miles in Beltrami County, the county’s emergency management agency said Friday.

A second round of smoke will move into northwest Minnesota late Friday evening and spread across the southeast overnight. By Saturday afternoon the smoky air could blanket the entire state.

Canadian wildfire smoke is causing low visibility throughout northwestern Minnesota as seen along the shoreline of Garfield Lake in Hubbard County on Friday. (Kim Hyatt)

In northern Minnesota, fine particle levels are expected to reach the purple air quality index category, a level considered very unhealthy for everyone. Affected areas include Brainerd, Alexandria, Hinckley, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the Tribal Nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, White Earth, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

In central Minnesota, fine particle levels are expected to reach the red category, a level unhealthy for everyone. Affected areas include the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Ortonville, and the Tribal Nations of Upper Sioux and Prairie Island.

Across remaining areas in southern Minnesota, fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange category, a level considered unhealthy for pregnant people, children, older adults, and those with breathing conditions, heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes.

The MPCA recommends everyone in purple and red areas, and sensitive groups in orange areas, to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time outdoors.

Air quality will begin to improve across western Minnesota Sunday morning. By Sunday evening, smoke should be gone from most of the state.

The wildfires have been burning in Manitoba for weeks. On Thursday, the provincial government issued a state of emergency for Manitoba, the second time this year. The first was in place from late May to late June.

Kim Hyatt of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Kinnia Cheuk

Outdoors Intern

Kinnia Cheuk is an Outdoors intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

