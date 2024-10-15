Readers Write: Student illiteracy, the merits of the Electoral College

Sadly, until Minnesota makes early childhood brain development a priority, there is little hope that the funding and strategies cited by Johnson in “Boost literacy levels for Minn. students” will work. What is missing? The “neuroscience of reading” — the body of research that has found that auditory processing and memory is the key to proficient reading. Language and literacy is primarily auditory, not visual. Consider this: Can a person who is blind learn to read? Yes, very well, through their sense of touch and acute sense of sound. But people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing usually struggle to learn to read. So, how do we help children’s brains be ready to read? There is ample evidence that singing songs and practicing basic music skills daily with young children works! Here are some free activities, strategies, and a musical fitness assessment to use by parents, caregivers and prekindergarten and kindergarten teachers: rocknreadproject.org.