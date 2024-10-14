Readers Write: Debating the Electoral College, new state flag

But there is more. Given the significant differences in state populations and in the distribution of political sentiment, the Electoral College magnifies the votes of the few at the expense of the many. Tice sees this as a virtue. To him, the fact that Hillary Clinton’s margin of victory in California was greater than her margin nationally is somehow meaningful, exactly as if those 4 million people mean less than a much smaller number of people in a battleground state. To Tice, garnering the support of American voters who happen to live in the wrong place is “running up vote totals.” Well, yes.