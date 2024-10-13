Tice: Walz is wrong about the Electoral College

I think, um, all of us know just how honored he really is. But Walz, all the same, is exactly right about the effect of the Electoral College system. As much as he and his Golden State bankrollers might prefer to live in a different world, the Electoral College is precisely why, in real-world American presidential politics, Beaver County matters, as well as Beverly Hills. It’s why York, Pennsylvania, matters right alongside New York, New York. And it’s why western Wisconsin counts almost as much as Westchester.