Readers Write: Against phones in schools, Minnesota’s future, the election, Eagle Brook Church

You think this helps the small states? Think again. About 70% of all campaign spending is in those seven swing states. You can do the math for the rest of us. Same with candidate visits. How many visits for the Dakotas, Wyoming and Arkansas, or even California and Texas? If you said next to none, you would be correct. If you’re in a blue state or a red state or a small state, the candidates don’t care about you. Actually, you’re not really a part of a democracy. And yes, I know, we are a republic, but we are a republic through democracy.