Medcalf: Debate over banning smartphones in Minnesota classrooms needs measured approach

Today, my daughters can watch live video from a NASA rover on Mars, talk to their aunt who lives in Mexico City via FaceTime and read a textbook, all on their phones. Some of the folks who’ve implemented these cellphone policies also carried a quarter to school when they were kids just in case they had to use a pay phone. That generational gap also contributes to the mass denial of the truth that the kids have been subjected to policies rooted in antiquated views of cellphones that ignore their ubiquitous influence in all of our lives.