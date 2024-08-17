Minnesota schools answer principals’ calls to ban cellphones in classrooms

St. Paul Public Schools now leaves it to individual schools to set their own rules. At Highland Park Senior High School, Principal Winston Tucker and his team have taken aim at the device’s addictive qualities and spelled out their rationale in the school’s summary of cellphone use expectations: “This generation of students is struggling to learn to think and stay busy with just their own thoughts. Managing boredom without tools or toys is an important life skill that we have little opportunity to practice when the phone is always present.”