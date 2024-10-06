How a group of Russian and Ukrainian immigrants bonded around a Minnesota campfire

Zohot moved to Moscow for work in 2020, then to Kyiv to be with his brother the following year. He said an officer of the Territorial Defense Forces interrogated him for being a registered resident of Russian-occupied Donetsk and alluded to him being a Russian spy. He had already disputed some of Ukraine soldiers’ actions in his hometown and after the 2022 invasion, held antiwar beliefs and didn’t want to participate in the conflict for either side. He paid a bribe to leave Ukraine and went to Poland and Belarus before arriving in Minneapolis this year.