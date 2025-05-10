Trump team mulls suspending the constitutional right of habeas corpus to speed deportations. Can it?

WASHINGTON — White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller says President Donald Trump is looking for ways to expand its legal power to deport migrants who are in the United States illegally. To achieve that, he says the administration is ''actively looking at'' suspending habeas corpus, the constitutional right for people to legally challenge their detention by the government.
Such a move would be aimed at migrants as part of the Republican president's broader crackdown at the U.S.-Mexico border.
''The Constitution is clear, and that of course is the supreme law of the land, that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in a time of invasion,'' Miller told reporters outside the White House on Friday.
''So, I would say that's an option we're actively looking at," Miller said. ''Look, a lot of it depends on whether the courts do the right thing or not.''
What is habeas corpus?
The Latin term means ''that you have the body." Federal courts use a writ of habeas corpus to bring a prisoner before a neutral judge to determine if imprisonment is legal.
Habeas corpus was included in the Constitution as an import from English common law. Parliament enacted the Habeas Corpus Act of 1679, which was meant to ensure that the king released prisoners when the law did not justify confining them.
The Constitution's Suspension Clause, the second clause of Section 9 of Article I, states that habeas corpus ''shall not be suspended, unless when, in cases of rebellion or invasion, the public safety may require it.''