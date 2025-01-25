Readers Write: Strib coverage, immigration, customer service, data centers

I just finished reading the A and B sections of the Sunday Minnesota Star Tribune and feel compelled to relay my thanks to the paper’s ownership and management for broadening its’ appeal by reporting more outstate and varied local news stories. Many of the articles touched parts of my life — ranging from the articles about the Duluth sober home and culturally specific substance use program in St. Paul (my husband and I lost our son to due to an overdose), exposing the bad rap that the City of Bemidji has received over the years for not explaining crime statistics (I used to work for local government before retirement), and allowing the full-page obituary for Beej (I grew up in Deephaven) (“Dreams of future ended in a nightmare,” front page, and “Remembering ‘Beej’ “). However, my favorite article was about the mayor of New York Mills written by Karen Tolkkinen (“New York Mills mayor’s dream comes true”). The reporter truly captured the characteristics of what we want in a politician — a dedicated, compassionate and farsighted public servant!