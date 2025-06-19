Readers Write: Polarization, ‘divine intervention’ and enforcing immigration laws

•••
The political polarization in our state and country seems to be growing more strident. And now, with the violent death of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and the attempted killing of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, some seem to relish bashing and blaming those with a different political perspective for that tragedy.
My neighbor across the street, Bob, and I have shared often radically different political points of view over 20-plus years. Each election cycle I put up signs advocating for many people on the more “progressive” side of the political spectrum while Bob displays signs for those of a more “conservative” mindset.
We used to spar often at the mailbox about our particular view of the world and who should get credit or blame for what was happening. We haven’t done that for awhile now. While we still display competing political signs, we have spent far more time in recent years asking about how each other’s day or week has gone. We now spend far more time inquiring about each other’s latest or long-term interests and projects than our politics. We have also acknowledged knowing that if one of us ever needed help with something we can always call on the other for assistance.
There are times and places for vigorous political dialogue and debate (i.e., legislative sessions, or maybe over coffee or a beer). For Bob and me, it is no longer the mailbox, because we have concluded that there are even more important things to talk about there — our shared humanity.
Jerry Friest, Eagan
LAWMAKERS TARGETED LAST WEEKEND
The dark side of ‘divine intervention’
Caroline Siebels-Lindquist’s column about the hypocrisy of a seeming pro-lifer taking lives could have made the point without the partisan jab proclaiming the life of the unborn had less value than Rep. Melissa Hortman’s (“Plausible targeting of those defending abortion access can’t be understated,” Strib Voices, June 19). The snarky opening to her opinion serves only to inflame those who don’t believe that a tiny human is an nonautonomous organism, as she says. In fact, after reading her opening paragraph, her point was lost to me as I sat there disgusted at her use of offensive language.