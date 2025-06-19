Readers Write: Polarization, ‘divine intervention’ and enforcing immigration laws

We used to spar often at the mailbox about our particular view of the world and who should get credit or blame for what was happening. We haven’t done that for awhile now. While we still display competing political signs, we have spent far more time in recent years asking about how each other’s day or week has gone. We now spend far more time inquiring about each other’s latest or long-term interests and projects than our politics. We have also acknowledged knowing that if one of us ever needed help with something we can always call on the other for assistance.