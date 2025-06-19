Minnesota shootings: Targeting abortion activists isn't very pro-life

Boelter has been charged in the Hortmans’ deaths, and also in the shootings of state Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, and his wife, who both survived. Documents found in Boelter’s car contained the names of abortion providers and abortion-rights activists, as well as legislators who publicly support abortion access like U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. The list consisted mostly of members of the Democratic Party who, as we know, made abortion one of their central messages in our most recent presidential election.