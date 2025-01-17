He’s a loan officer at the local bank, and during lulls, he’s known to just walk around the city. Looking at things. Thinking of what could be. The downtown could be revitalized, maybe with a mixed-use building of residential, office and retail. The city needs a new water treatment plant. It needs to renovate the swimming pool, which gets so much use in the summer, but it’ll be expensive. People don’t want to pay more taxes, so he tries to think of other ways to finance these projects.