Readers Write: Foraging, BWCAW permits, Rep. Melissa Hortman

A lone dragonfly roamed over the crowd on a soothing, cloudless evening. There were no speakers to help us heal at the vigil for former Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, that night. There was no one to help the many of us at the Capitol to make sense of the killings. How could there be? Instead, there was music from musicians in the Minnesota Orchestra and Native drummers and chanters. And there were candles. And each other. Some people were crying and hugging. Others, like me, didn’t know her personally, or didn’t know her very well. We came because Hortman was such a decent person in what has become a world of slander. She was a leader who stood up for making the world a better place but who worked with the other side and compromised when needed. She was a leader, but a humble and respectful one, and was the best a politician can be.