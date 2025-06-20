Readers Write: Foraging, BWCAW permits, Rep. Melissa Hortman

•••
So, “Foragers will help write state rules” (June 15). One noted motivation strikes a sour note: an objection to a previously proposed one-gallon mushroom bag limit.
How much would satisfy? Two gallons? Ten? Unlimited? How much of anything is enough? Would foragers heed a restriction from areas where the science says no foraging is safe?
The book “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by respected Indigenous scientist Robin Wall Kimmerer could provide ecological and philosophical guidance. Minnesotans will be well-served if the Sustainable Foraging Task Force members orient away from our prevailing culture of “scarcity, competition and the hoarding of resources” — and instead orient toward reciprocity and relationship (in Kimmerer’s words).
Task force members, please resist sanctioning the destructive ethos of hoarding in the name of improving foraging access.
“Hoarding won’t save us ... . All flourishing is mutual.”
Melinda Erickson, Roseville