Readers Write: Vance Boetler, violent rhetoric and the death of Rep. Melissa Hortman

Upon reading the article in the June 17 paper, “Malice is key issue for capital punishment,” I had to write in. As a pastor and an elected official who (out of an abundance of caution) had law enforcement patrolling his home last weekend, I firmly stand against seeking the death penalty in Vance Boelter’s case. Or any case for that matter. I am certain Boelter meets the criteria to be punished to the full extent of the law, but that extent simply should not reach the death penalty. The death penalty is inhumane and does not serve as a deterrent.
What Boelter allegedly did was truly awful, and it severely impacted people I know and love, and even my own life to a degree. But the death penalty is not the answer. We live in an all-too-vengeful culture these days, borne out of a continuing depreciation of the dignity of each and every person’s humanity. Let us not feed that beast.
Let us use this moment to recognize that all humans are worthy of their basic elemental humanity being guarded, even those who commit the worst of crimes. And in that, let us honor the life and work of Rep. Melissa Hortman by not moving toward vengeance, but justice, all the while seeking to disagree better and build up a more kind and empathic sociopolitical climate. This does not mean that serious consequences are not in order, but the death penalty is, quite simply, inhumane and needs to be abolished.
Paul Baudhuin, St. Louis Park
The writer is a St. Louis Park City Council member and a United Methodist pastor.
POLITICAL RHETORIC
One of these sides is not like the other
I’m reading a lot of comments to the effect that “both sides need to tone down the rhetoric.” It seems to be mostly Democrats saying this, but that doesn’t surprise me. It’s my impression that Braver Angels-type gatherings have generally drawn more liberals seeking to understand and dialogue with conservatives than vice versa.