Readers Write: Vance Boetler, violent rhetoric and the death of Rep. Melissa Hortman

Don’t seek the death penalty for this man.

June 17, 2025 at 10:29PM
Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson discusses the federal charges against Vance Boelter, who was arrested Sunday evening, during a news conference at the United States Courthouse in Minneapolis on June 16. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Upon reading the article in the June 17 paper, “Malice is key issue for capital punishment,” I had to write in. As a pastor and an elected official who (out of an abundance of caution) had law enforcement patrolling his home last weekend, I firmly stand against seeking the death penalty in Vance Boelter’s case. Or any case for that matter. I am certain Boelter meets the criteria to be punished to the full extent of the law, but that extent simply should not reach the death penalty. The death penalty is inhumane and does not serve as a deterrent.

What Boelter allegedly did was truly awful, and it severely impacted people I know and love, and even my own life to a degree. But the death penalty is not the answer. We live in an all-too-vengeful culture these days, borne out of a continuing depreciation of the dignity of each and every person’s humanity. Let us not feed that beast.

Let us use this moment to recognize that all humans are worthy of their basic elemental humanity being guarded, even those who commit the worst of crimes. And in that, let us honor the life and work of Rep. Melissa Hortman by not moving toward vengeance, but justice, all the while seeking to disagree better and build up a more kind and empathic sociopolitical climate. This does not mean that serious consequences are not in order, but the death penalty is, quite simply, inhumane and needs to be abolished.

Paul Baudhuin, St. Louis Park

The writer is a St. Louis Park City Council member and a United Methodist pastor.

POLITICAL RHETORIC

One of these sides is not like the other

I’m reading a lot of comments to the effect that “both sides need to tone down the rhetoric.” It seems to be mostly Democrats saying this, but that doesn’t surprise me. It’s my impression that Braver Angels-type gatherings have generally drawn more liberals seeking to understand and dialogue with conservatives than vice versa.

What did stun me, although maybe it shouldn’t have — no, scratch that, it should have stunned us all — was a Republican U.S. senator, Mike Lee of Utah, posting in a gleeful, mocking way about the assassinations. A Republican Minnesota legislator, Rep. Nolan West, the said something to the effect of, well, gee, people say stupid stuff on the internet all the time. [Opinion editor’s note: On Tuesday, Lee removed the posts in question.]

Show me a post from a Democratic member of Congress mocking and joking about the murder of a Republican state officeholder. I’ll wait.

Meanwhile, rather than call Gov. Tim Walz to express sympathy, the president calls him names. Imagine Kamala Harris as president saying about the governor of a red state where horrible, politically motivated murders and attempted murders had taken place: “Well, I could call him, but he’s an idiot and a whack job and I hate him, so screw that.” You can’t imagine it, because it would never in a million years have happened.

There are a few elected Republicans who have showed decency, as has been reported. But isn’t it sad that we have to congratulate them for that — for simple, basic decency?

Anne Hamre, Roseville

I knew it wouldn’t take long before I read a letter to the editor that blamed President Donald Trump for the horrific shooting of Minnesota Democrats, but I’m disappointed in how biased a person has to be to think that way. In the past eight years, Republicans have been called deplorables, fascists, racists, homophobes, transphobes, Nazis, threats to democracy, sexists and many other insults by Democrats and the liberal media, but somehow only Trump is the one spewing inflammatory rhetoric. I’ve heard thinly veiled threats of violence toward Republicans from U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, former President Joe Biden, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Maxine Waters and even Walz just last week, when he told Democrats that they had to start being “meaner” to Republicans. If we are ever going to stop this political violence, we are going to have to do better than to put the blame at the foot of one man when there are dozens of glaring examples.

Jeff Schneider, Otsego

How many times have we heard comments like “all politicians lie,” “they just like the glory,” “they are all corrupt”? The list goes on and on. Merriam-Webster’s definition of a politician is: a person “actively engaged in conducting the business of a government.” Government. The vital institution that makes our modern life possible.

Please take a moment and reach out to your legislators. Thank them for their dedication and sacrifice. The tragedy of this past weekend must be countered with love, compassion and respect for everyone, especially our politicians, regardless of their policy positions.

They are hardworking, dedicated public servants who sacrifice much in their professional and personal lives. They put in more hours in a week than most of us can even contemplate. I can’t imagine the stress, frustration and pure exhaustion they go through. Then something like this happens — a gut punch that is way beyond wrong.

Both Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman were honorable leaders who navigated one of the most challenging sessions in my lifetime. The toll that responsibility was taking on Hortman could be seen in the tears that she choked back last week when explaining the compromises that were necessary to pass a bill for the greater good.

Respect and appreciation are what every legislator deserves, whether we agree with their policies or not.

Kristine Sundberg, Shorewood

POLICE RESPONSE TO ASSASSINATION

A commendable job amid a not-so-commendatory environment

Watching last night, for hours, news about the capture and arrest of Vance Boelter, I repeatedly heard law enforcement officials and reporters from all over the country heap huge praise on our many Minnesota law enforcement agencies, officials and personnel in the field, not only involved in the strategy of getting to the arrest, but also in the presentation of information to the public. Everyone I heard couldn’t say enough about the timely and brilliant action taken by Minnesota law enforcement, from the various city police departments to the heads of all the agencies presenting information on TV in quickly finding this man!

I was so proud and impressed with Minnesota law enforcement!

I am reminded, though, that over the last five years, there has been a steady effort to propose and actually take action to defund our police. Where would this investigation be today, without the support of our police and their administrators? This was all done in less than 48 hours, with a force that is still diminished!

This case is a clear example of the imperative need for fully staffed law enforcement in all our cities.

It embarrasses me to recall the past derision, name-calling and disrespect shown to our brave, well-organized, articulate and very competent law enforcement operation in Minnesota.

Kathy Peterson, Edina

Bravo, bravo, bravo to Brooklyn Park police Sgt. Rielly Nordan, who suggested officers check on the house of Rep. Melissa Hortman (“Officer’s intuition likely cut short killing spree,” June 17).

Common sense, plus smarts.

John R. Priest, Minneapolis

MEDIA COVERAGE OF THE SHOOTINGS

Purveyors of accurate information

Thank you, Star Tribune, for your stellar coverage of the weekend’s shootings of lawmakers. Your news was timely, accurate and thorough. I especially valued your chronological updates and the fact check of the rumor that the suspect had a close relationship with Gov. Tim Walz. You served us well.

Karen Haugen, Minneapolis

