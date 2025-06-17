Readers Write: Vance Boetler, violent rhetoric and the death of Rep. Melissa Hortman

I knew it wouldn’t take long before I read a letter to the editor that blamed President Donald Trump for the horrific shooting of Minnesota Democrats, but I’m disappointed in how biased a person has to be to think that way. In the past eight years, Republicans have been called deplorables, fascists, racists, homophobes, transphobes, Nazis, threats to democracy, sexists and many other insults by Democrats and the liberal media, but somehow only Trump is the one spewing inflammatory rhetoric. I’ve heard thinly veiled threats of violence toward Republicans from U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, former President Joe Biden, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Maxine Waters and even Walz just last week, when he told Democrats that they had to start being “meaner” to Republicans. If we are ever going to stop this political violence, we are going to have to do better than to put the blame at the foot of one man when there are dozens of glaring examples.