Outdoors

Major fee increase proposed for Boundary Waters trips

Forest Service said money needed for staffing and to improve campsites and portages. Fee would more than double for BWCAW travelers.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 11:03PM
A proposal would dramatically increase fees to travel in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. (TOM SWEENEY/The Associated Press)

Individual fees to travel into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will more than double beginning in 2027 under a proposal unveiled Monday by the U.S. Forest Service.

The agency said in a news release that more money is needed because “wilderness ranger staffing and maintenance costs for points of entry, portages and campsites have increased substantially.”

The fee for an adult would increase from $16 to $40 per trip; for a youth, from $8 to $20.

Fees into the BWCAW, in the Superior National Forest, haven’t increased since 2008, the agency said.

The Forest Service said on its webpage that the increased fees will “go right back to the national forest” and that visitors will see improvements. The extra fees also will support search-and-rescue expenses.

Three open houses are scheduled to learn more about the proposal:

  • In-person, 4 to 6 p.m. July 14, Kawishiwi District Office in Ely
    • Virtual, 4 to 6 p.m. July 15
      • In-person, 4 to 6 p.m. July 22, Gunflint District Office in Grand Marais

        Learn how to submit a comment or offer feedback via email or online at bit.ly/bwcawfeecomment. The deadline to comment is Sept. 2.

        about the writer

        about the writer

        Bob Timmons

        Outdoors reporter

        Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

        See Moreicon

        More from Outdoors

        See More

        Outdoors

        Major fee increase proposed for Boundary Waters trips

        card image

        Forest Service said money needed for staffing and to improve campsites and portages. Fee would more than double for BWCAW travelers.

        Outdoors

        A trail camera helped find Vance Boelter. Here’s what they’re typically used for and how they work.

        If there are no trees available on which to place a trail camera, adding a fence post in a strategic location will allow you to get trail camera pictures that you otherwise would not be able to.

        Money, Work, Know-How

        The 10 essential questions to ask before buying a Minnesota lake home

        For business story on Lakefront Property. ] Cabin, Cottage, Lakes, Minnesota, Fishing, boating. (THESE PICS ARE NOT FOR RE-SALE.) BRIAN PETERSON &#x2022; brianp@startribune.com Canyon, MN - 05/17/2013 ORG XMIT: MIN1305220935300778