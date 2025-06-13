Minnesota foragers will help make rules for mushroom hunting and berry picking on state land

Minnesota foragers have won a place at the table to set new guidelines for gathering mushrooms and picking berries on state land, under a new task force approved by the Legislature.
As part of a broader environment and natural resources bill expected to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz, the state would create a Sustainable Foraging Task Force this year to help develop harvesting regulations.
“I absolutely support the bill that passed,” said Alan Bergo of St. Paul, a James Beard Foundation award winner known as the “Forager Chef.” “It makes it so the DNR can’t just make these decisions arbitrarily … they will have to rely on science-backed evidence."
Bergo testified earlier this year at the Capitol in favor of the bill introduced by state Rep. Isaac Schultz, R-Elmdale Township. Schultz sought to give foraging experts direct involvement in setting harvest parameters after the Department of Natural Resources in 2023 suggested it might slap a one-gallon bag limit on State Park mushroom hunters. The idea of a one-gallon limit drew public ire and never materialized.
The DNR pushed back against the task force idea, saying the issue was being addressed by an internal working group. The public would have an opportunity to provide feedback on any proposed new regulations, the DNR said.
Schultz said the agency went along with the task force idea during the legislative session after certain language was changed, including the lineup of task force members. The DNR will have three staff representatives on the 19-member task force as well as four people appointed by DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. Those appointees will come from conservation groups or outdoor recreation organizations.
According to the bill, one seat each will go to experts from the Minnesota Mycological Society and the Minnesota Foraging Alliance. Legislators, University of Minnesota scientists and tribal representatives also will be in the mix.
DNR Parks and Trails Director Ann Pierce said the task force is set up in a way that provides the kind of engagement the DNR needs to set foraging guidelines across different types of state lands, including wildlife management areas, state forests and scientific and natural areas.