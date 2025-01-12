Readers Write: Sustainability, fraud scandals, Biden honors

The response by those opposing these programs will be to first criticize the failure of oversight, and then refusing to allocate more money. I hope we can return quickly to conditions that prevailed when Minnesota had a national reputation for good governance and rigorous accounting for tax expenditures. What has gone wrong, and how can it be fixed? The auditor has suggested that the solution is stronger oversight and better internal controls. I cannot charge every department with these failures, but as someone who cares about the welfare of Minnesota residents, I expect that changes will be made. If it is a matter of ignorance or lack of personnel, some of the money should go to better training or new staff with better skills. If it is a matter of oversight and internal controls, look to Colorado if a model is needed. This has gone on too long.