‘Drill, baby, drill’ is a dead-end for most states

One of my first memories as a child is of clambering up the back of the sofa in our home in Detroit Lakes, Minn., to watch enthralled as a thunderstorm thrashed the world beyond the living room window. After my parents later moved me and my three older brothers to Moorhead, I would carefully scan summer afternoon skies for the telltale wisps of cirrus, foretelling the later arrival of thunderstorms. In high school, I discovered Bruce Watson’s “Minnesota Weather Almanac” and repeatedly reread his accounts of remarkable historical meteorological events in Minnesota. In college, I eagerly took every meteorology and climatology course available.