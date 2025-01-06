Where were our state investigators? It’s not like we don’t have any — or even enough.

One example of poor government leadership in using our existing vast investigative resources is obviously the ongoing Feeding our Future (FOF) federal fraud prosecution, which involves over $250 million of stolen public funds. The MDE identified fraud issues with FOF as early as April 2020 and filed a civil lawsuit against FOF seven months later. The AG represented the MDE in the lawsuit yet never reported suspicions of fraud to the FBI; the MDE did nearly a year later in February 2021. In fact, the AG’s office did not launch its own investigation of FOF until February 2022, a full year after that. Luckily, the federal government stepped in, indicted numerous individuals with serious fraud crimes, and so far, has secured approximately 23 federal convictions.