Former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson: Republicans have become radical

The result is that interest payments on our burgeoning debt have become the fastest growing part of our budget. Roughly 27% of all federal spending today is from borrowed money, and the more we cut taxes on the wealthy, the more debt we accumulate and the more vital spending that is in serious jeopardy. Already we spend more on interest payments than on our national defense. Further, the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that by 2034, interest payments will absorb 16% of the federal budget. And that is without the increases coming from Trump’s “beautiful” bill.