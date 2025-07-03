Opinion: Trump’s dismantling of drowning prevention team holds painful echoes for Black Americans

There’s a reason generations of Black families have passed down warnings about water. A reason too many of us grow up hearing that swimming is dangerous, that it’s best to stay away, that the pool is not for us. That fear isn’t superstition; it’s survival. It’s inherited memory. Because the truth is, we weren’t just denied access to the water. We were denied the resources, the lessons, the lifeguards, the protection. And when we dared to claim space in the water anyway, we were met with violence.