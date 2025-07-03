Opinion: Trump’s dismantling of drowning prevention team holds painful echoes for Black Americans

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Before they poured acid into the pool, before they drained it to keep Black children from swimming, there was a moment of stillness. Of promise. Of a child standing at the edge, hoping to feel joy.
That moment has always been fragile for us.
From Dorothy Dandridge being denied the dignity of dipping a toe in a Las Vegas hotel pool to children in St. Augustine attacked during a peaceful swim-in, America’s history with water has always revealed more than just fear of the deep. It has exposed our fear of equality. Of Black presence. Of shared space.
There’s a reason generations of Black families have passed down warnings about water. A reason too many of us grow up hearing that swimming is dangerous, that it’s best to stay away, that the pool is not for us. That fear isn’t superstition; it’s survival. It’s inherited memory. Because the truth is, we weren’t just denied access to the water. We were denied the resources, the lessons, the lifeguards, the protection. And when we dared to claim space in the water anyway, we were met with violence.
I carry that history with me as a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., which has spent more than a decade working to break that cycle through our national Swim 1922 initiative. We do it not just because too many Black children still don’t know how to swim, but because we know why. We know the legacy that emptied pools, closed community centers and left families with generational fear.
And now, in 2025, that fear is being compounded again. This time not with bleach or chains, but with silence.