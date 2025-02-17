Readers Write: SAVE Act, language, immigration

The SAVE Act would require that you present, at time of voter registration, your passport, birth certificate or similar proof-of-citizenship document in person. This bill does little to prevent voter fraud, but it does impact women. Per Pew Research, 79% of married American women take their husband’s last name. If a married woman has not gotten a passport in her married name or has not paid to have her birth certificate updated to her married name, it is possible she would not be allowed to vote. Producing a marriage certificate is not listed as an acceptable form of documentation in the bill.