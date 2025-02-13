Two workers at a Rochester restaurant were apprehended Wednesday as part of an operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
ICE raids target workers at popular Rochester restaurant
Nupa restaurant says it has closed one of its locations indefinitely after two of its workers were picked up ICE agents on Wednesday.
Nupa restaurant said on social media that ICE agents arrested the two workers in the parking lot outside one of the business’ two locations. The restaurant said the employees may have been working under false documentation.
Reached Thursday, owner George Psomas declined to answer further questions about the raid, or what steps the business took to check the workers' legal statuses.
The business has since closed its south location on Civic Center Drive until further notice. Its second location in the Crossroads plaza will remain open.
Nupa has been a fixture in Rochester since 2009, with a menu featuring fast-casual Greek and Mediterranean food. The business is set to open a third location in Maple Grove in the coming months.
Rochester police said it was aware of ICE activity in the area, but its officers were not involved in any operations.
The scope of the raids in Rochester remains unclear, though local Latino leaders said Thursday they have been documenting activity throughout the area over the past 24 hours.
Several groups have scheduled an event for Thursday in Peace Plaza to protest against ICE’s actions in the area.
ICE could not immediately be reached for comment.
