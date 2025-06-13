Music

Review: Conductor Gábor Takács-Nagy leads SPCO in thrilling final concerts of the 2024-25 season

The program includes works by Béla Bartók, Maurice Ravel, Mozart and two new pieces by Geoffrey Gordon.

By Rob Hubbard

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
June 13, 2025 at 8:20PM
Gábor Takács-Nagy leading the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra last year in a June concert. He also conducts the final concerts of the season this weekend. (Claire Loes/St. Paul Chamber Orchestra)

It doesn’t get much better than this.

As one who’s attended St. Paul Chamber Orchestra concerts for decades, it’s my judgment that it’s evolved into one of America’s great orchestras. And I’m not sure that they’ve ever played with such an arresting combination of expert musicianship and emotional expressiveness as when artistic partner Gábor Takács-Nagy is conducting.

Considering that his annual visits are for the closing concerts of the orchestra’s seasons (at least the last three), you could say that each SPCO season surges to a climactic conclusion.

Such was the case at Friday’s midday concert at St. Paul’s Ordway Concert Hall. The program could be presented as exhibit A for what’s so great about the SPCO, an ensemble that consistently offers top-shelf performances of varied repertoire, in this case a couple of U.S. premieres of new works, two early 20th-century pieces of disparate sound and spirit, and, finally, a Mozart symphony that summoned up that composer’s genius as eloquently as any interpretation I’ve heard.

Mind you, the SPCO is also outstanding with music of the baroque era (check them out when artistic partner Richard Egarr is in town), but this weekend’s program serves as feast enough for the ears and soul. And the orchestra’s musicians exude such palpable excitement and enthusiasm under Takács-Nagy’s leadership that you can feel it all the way in the back of the balcony.

These concerts feature two new pieces by Geoffrey Gordon, a composer who divides his time between the U.S. and England, but was present for these premieres. His “Gotham News” is inspired by a Willem de Kooning painting and it captured the restless character of that abstract expressionist’s art. It’s a work for strings of dark intensity, full of aggressive bowing, high cries and such haunting effects as making the instruments sound like the howling wheels of a subway train.

Acting as an oasis of wistful calm and sweet sadness was Maurice Ravel’s lovely “Pavane for a Dead Princess,” which was given a simply lovely interpretation, buoyed by the heavenly harp of Sarah Grudem and Matthew Wilson’s transporting French horn solos.

Then it was back to sounds of tumultuous intensity with Takács-Nagy’s orchestration of his fellow Hungarian Béla Bartók’s First String Quartet. The SPCO permeated the work with urgency, and Takács-Nagy proved a magnetic presence, encouraging forceful attacks by punching the air like a jabbing boxer. Expanding an intimate quartet to a work for 21 string players multiplied Bartók’s emotional intensity at least fivefold, resulting in a performance both exhilarating and draining.

Composer Gordon showed himself to be as articulate in conveying calm as he was agitation with the U.S. premiere of “Fumée,” a showcase for the SPCO’s principal clarinetist Sang Yoon Kim and for Gordon’s way with a musical meditation. While “Gotham News” seemed in a hurry to get somewhere, “Fumée” was more of a quiet respite, and a very involving one.

Capping the season was Mozart’s “Prague” Symphony (No. 38), and what a delight it was, a marvelous combination of precision and spirit that smoothly segued between breeziness and explosiveness. While it found the shadows lurking within this masterpiece, the overriding impression was one of exuberant joy.

And the SPCO has a lot to be joyful about, for how rewarding it must be to play such magnificent music so brilliantly.

Rob Hubbard can be reached at wordhub@yahoo.com.

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

With: Conductor Gábor Takács-Nagy

What: Works by Geoffrey Gordon, Maurice Ravel, Béla Bartók and Mozart

When: 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.

Where: Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul

Tickets: $16-$68 (students and children free), 651-291-1144 or thespco.org

Rob Hubbard

