May I have a word (or two or more)?
Archaic language with a creative edge may be useful if we’re to meet this moment of malfeasance. But that’s not all we’ll need.
By Peg Guilfoyle
There are some had-been-going-moribund terms reappearing in our daily discourse over the last few years. Grifter. Shyster. Flimflam man. There is wide public use; there are obvious public examples. Plural.
Yet, somehow, these terms seem too small for the present moment. They may not carry sufficient implication of reach or impact. Do we have a shortage of words for political malfeasance? Perhaps we need something new. Or something old.
I found, on merriam-webster.com, a piece called “12 Political Putdowns. For When ‘Lowdown Crook’ Isn’t Specific Enough.” That is really its title, and I quote here directly, recommending these terms for your consideration.
Highbinder: “a person who engages in fraudulent or shady activities, specifically a corrupt or scheming politician.” It lists an example from a Ph.D. dissertation published in 1917, saying: “Until political highbinders, hypocrites and deceivers have their lying voices stilled and their vicious writings punished by drastic libel laws, we may not under any system secure the best choice of candidates for office.”
Hmmm.
In addition, may I offer you this, which has been in use since at least 1644?
Kakistocracy: “government by the worst people.” This is from an alarmed English sermon written in 1644, concerned about something turning ”our well-tempered monarchy into a mad kind of Kakistocracy. Good Lord!” Wikipedia defines the term as a government run by the worst, least qualified or most unscrupulous citizens.
For decades, my bookshelf has held “A Browser’s Dictionary: A Compendium of Curious Expressions and Intriguing Facts,” by the poet John Ciardi. On page 367, there is a word that may be useful to revive. President Harry Truman used it in remarks to the press in 1944 and, Ciardi says, “sent the fourth estate running to dialect dictionaries.” It is “snollygoster,” defined as “shyster” and “any devious and disreputable person.” Also “a shrewd, unprincipled person, especially a politician.”
Snollygoster.
It is disheartening that the English language may require a touch of expansion soon in the category of villainy. We’re up to it, though. Nothing is more living than language, and there will be plenty of instances to consider. We Americans will likely have input from right-thinking humans all over the world, as pundits (and everyone who thinks) struggle to describe the previously unimaginable.
On the other hand, maybe so many people will stand up and unite (discoursing all the way) that we’ll need new language for heroes, humanity or benevolence. For philanthropy, bravery or activism, for conscientious objection, for resistance, for taking actions, big or small, on behalf of others. For speaking up. For standing up. That would be good.
Prepare new pages, Oxford English Dictionary. New words will be coming your way.
Peg Guilfoyle is an essayist who lives in downtown St. Paul. To read more of her “Motley Peg” small essay series, see pegguilfoyle.com.
Peg Guilfoyle
