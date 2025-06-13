Readers Write: Military ethics and immigration enforcement

Our commander in chief has sent the National Guard and Marines into a city that did not ask for assistance. This action is very unsettling — to think that military forces could be used against U.S. citizens. Remember when Trump fired JAG officers for no reason? Now you know why, the role they play is to help define the rules of engagement for our troops. Who is defining the rules of engagement for the Marines in LA? Then Trump gave a partisan and combative speech at Fort Bragg this week, where he criticized President Joe Biden as well as other elected officials and continued to spew his lies and falsehoods about past elections among other things.