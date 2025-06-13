Readers Write: Military ethics and immigration enforcement

The secretary of defense continues to execute actions eliminating female officers, erasing information on the heroics and accomplishments of women and people of color serving the military. And his most recent action of renaming ships named for civil rights leaders and returning Confederate generals’ names to military bases tells me everything I need to know about his values. Currently, over 17% of our military personnel are women and people of color make up over 30%. Why would any female or person of color want to join this bigoted military? I am so ashamed.
Our commander in chief has sent the National Guard and Marines into a city that did not ask for assistance. This action is very unsettling — to think that military forces could be used against U.S. citizens. Remember when Trump fired JAG officers for no reason? Now you know why, the role they play is to help define the rules of engagement for our troops. Who is defining the rules of engagement for the Marines in LA? Then Trump gave a partisan and combative speech at Fort Bragg this week, where he criticized President Joe Biden as well as other elected officials and continued to spew his lies and falsehoods about past elections among other things.
I have never seen a commander in chief stoop this low. Our military pledge an oath to the Constitution; it is not to be politicized. Trump baited the troops at Fort Bragg, and his behavior, as well as theirs, was disgraceful. Where is the leadership of our military commanders? I am so ashamed.
Donald Sonsalla, White Bear Lake
A Thursday letter writer compared the millions of deportations carried out under President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden with the Trump administration, incredibly claiming that the only thing different is “who is now sitting in the Oval Office.”
Funny, I don’t remember those other presidents dehumanizing immigrants — categorically labeling them all as criminals, rapists, pedophiles and drug dealers; or snatching people off the streets, denying them constitutional rights to due process, and disappearing them to notoriously cruel foreign prisons. Nor do I remember Obama or Biden deploying masked agents in unmarked vans or hardened combat vehicles, reassigned from their other statutory duties in the FBI, CBP, DEA, DOJ, HSI, USMS, BATF, USPIS, DHS and others, dressing them up in combat regalia and arming them with battlefield M4 military assault rifles. I’m sure I would have remembered either Obama or Biden commandeering a state’s National Guard from their commander-in-chief governor, under dubious authority and made-up justification, and against the wishes of legitimate state and local law enforcement. And I certainly don’t remember those other presidents deploying our battle-trained combat military forces to conduct domestic law enforcement on our city streets.