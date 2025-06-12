Readers Write: Protests, right and wrong

Trump’s plans for controlling protesters is becoming more real than his first-term interest in shooting protesters, as summarized in the June 11 article “700 Marines arrive in L.A. as test of power." It cites former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper’s account that during Black Lives Matter protests, Trump asked why protesters could not just be shot. Fortunately Esper steered him away from that, but now Trump’s interest in use of military force to control protesters in Los Angeles and during his $45 million military birthday parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday is more unrestrained and dangerous since Esper’s role is now filled by Pete Hegseth. Hegseth and Kristi Noem (Trump’s campaign rally dance partner, now secretary of Homeland Security) both do whatever Trump wants, no questions asked.