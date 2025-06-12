Readers Write: Protests, right and wrong

•••
Prior to this spring, I had never attended a political rally or protest. While I’ve had sympathy for various political causes over the years, I never saw myself as a “protest person,” never felt like my presence was necessary, never felt like I was informed enough to handle the level of engagement I thought a protest required. (And on a more personal level, I have a bit of an allergy to being around too many people who agree with me — after all, wasn’t it Groucho Marx who quipped, “I don’t want to belong to any club that will accept me as a member”?)
At any rate, this reluctance to participate changed when the Trump administration summarily deported 200-plus Venezuelan nationals (some of whom had entered the country legally and had not violated immigration law) to serve indefinite sentences in a foreign prison. On very loose evidence. Without any opportunity to challenge that evidence in front of a judge. All while the administration repeatedly claimed that even when they make a mistake (which they did), they had no obligation to provide legal recourse to the injured party.
Since that time, I have attended multiple rallies and protests in support of the rule of law, due process and the good-faith upholding of the oath President Donald Trump swore to the Constitution.
And in turn, Trump has telegraphed his intention to make this kind of civic participation more risky for people like me by sending the U.S. military to Los Angeles, announcing that protesters at Saturday’s parade will be met by a “very heavy force,” and warning that the same fate awaits other states that express their outrage at the actions of an administration with little respect for the law.
It’s become clear that there will never be a safer opportunity to exercise our First Amendment rights than now. Expressing one’s opposition is only going to get more difficult — Trump has said as much. Attendees at this Saturday’s “No Kings” rallies across Minnesota will very likely show up, make their voices heard and return home to their families safely. That safety is not a guarantee moving forward.
And so to every reader who, like me just months ago, has never attended a protest but has thought about showing up to the State Capitol this Saturday, I can tell you with certainty that one day you will think back on this moment in our country’s history and ask yourself the uncomfortable question: “Could I have done more?”