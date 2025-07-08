Man pinned by pickup against wall of Walmart in southern Minnesota and killed

A man was pinned against a wall of a big-box store in southern Minnesota by a pickup truck going in reverse and killed, officials said.
The incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. Monday at the Walmart in Faribault, near the Hwy. 60 exit for Interstate 35, police said.
Officers arrived and saw the victim, a 74-year-old man from Medford, Minn., who was conscious, somewhat alert and complaining of back and pelvic pain, a police statement read.
Fire and ambulance personnel gave him immediate medical attention, but “the victim’s condition quickly deteriorated, and he subsequently died from his injuries at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center,” the statement continued.
A 68-year-old man from rural Kenyon, Minn., was identified as the pickup driver who backed into the victim.
“Although the incident remains an active investigation, impairment by alcohol or other substances was ruled out as a contributing factor,” the police statement noted.
Police said that release of the man’s identity is pending.